Godrej Properties standalone net profit declines 93.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.09% to Rs 92.26 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties declined 93.65% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 86.09% to Rs 92.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 663.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales92.26663.47 -86 OPM %-442.25-6.01 -PBDT41.41187.42 -78 PBT25.34178.08 -86 NP13.10206.30 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content