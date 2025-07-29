Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd saw volume of 9.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 60.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15037 shares

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 July 2025.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd saw volume of 9.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 60.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15037 shares. The stock increased 5.87% to Rs.364.10. Volumes stood at 19541 shares in the last session.

 

Larsen & Toubro Ltd witnessed volume of 7.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76603 shares. The stock dropped 0.06% to Rs.3,420.10. Volumes stood at 84286 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd notched up volume of 1.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16784 shares. The stock slipped 3.00% to Rs.650.70. Volumes stood at 24744 shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44887 shares. The stock rose 5.78% to Rs.987.90. Volumes stood at 96792 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 41375 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8503 shares. The stock gained 3.09% to Rs.3,736.85. Volumes stood at 10465 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

