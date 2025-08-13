Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.60 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.90% to Rs 16.67 croreNet Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.90% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.6726.42 -37 OPM %5.7618.51 -PBDT-6.760.29 PL PBT-11.75-4.74 -148 NP-11.60-5.04 -130
