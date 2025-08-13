Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 649.64 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 17.65% to Rs 57.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 649.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 573.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales649.64573.62 13 OPM %13.7813.69 -PBDT94.9881.52 17 PBT77.7766.41 17 NP57.5248.89 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

