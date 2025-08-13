Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 649.64 croreNet profit of Fiem Industries rose 17.65% to Rs 57.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 649.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 573.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales649.64573.62 13 OPM %13.7813.69 -PBDT94.9881.52 17 PBT77.7766.41 17 NP57.5248.89 18
