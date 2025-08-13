IZMO consolidated net profit declines 0.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.77% to Rs 56.51 croreNet profit of IZMO declined 0.50% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 56.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales56.5147.58 19 OPM %17.1119.55 -PBDT10.209.91 3 PBT6.006.03 0 NP6.006.03 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content