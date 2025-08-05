Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 1.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 313.28 croreNet profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 1.14% to Rs 190.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 192.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 313.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 315.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales313.28315.58 -1 OPM %93.1992.95 -PBDT283.73292.90 -3 PBT204.76213.98 -4 NP190.76192.95 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content