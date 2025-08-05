Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 70.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 1281.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 70.37% to Rs 184.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 1281.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1176.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1281.001176.00 9 OPM %26.8522.28 -PBDT337.00234.00 44 PBT247.00149.00 66 NP184.00108.00 70
