Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 37.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.84% to Rs 386.74 croreNet profit of Shera Energy rose 37.28% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 386.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 295.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales386.74295.58 31 OPM %4.835.62 -PBDT11.277.72 46 PBT9.616.31 52 NP5.453.97 37
