Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 53.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 53.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Sales rise 98.54% to Rs 118.43 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 53.86% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 98.54% to Rs 118.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales118.4359.65 99 OPM %11.6113.48 -PBDT13.697.88 74 PBT12.837.24 77 NP8.375.44 54

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

