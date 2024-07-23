Business Standard
Gold, silver stocks shine after FM announces Financing Scheme in Budget

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Shares of companies engaged in gold and silver business rallied after the Union FM, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that to enhance domestic value addition, the customs duty on gold and silver will be reduced to 6%, while the duty on platinum will be lowered to 6.4%.
PC Jeweller (up 5%), Titan Company (up 3.50%), Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (up 2.35%), Rajesh Exports (up 2.50%), Utique Enterprises (up 2.46%), Goldiam International (up 1.97%) advanced.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her 7th consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

