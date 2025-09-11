Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goldiam International rises after securing Rs 100 crore US export order

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Goldiam International added 1.55% to Rs 403 after the firm has received purchase orders of Rs 100 crore from international clients based in the United States for the supply of lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the order pertains to the manufacturing and export of lab-grown diamond jewellery, to be executed on or before 31 December 2025.

The nature of the contract falls under international export, and it does not involve any related party transactions. The company also clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entities that awarded the contracts.

 

The win highlights growing global demand for lab-grown diamonds, particularly from markets like the US, where ethical and sustainable jewellery continues to gain traction. The Rs 100-crore deal further strengthens the exporters presence in the premium global jewellery segment.

Goldiam International is an integrated manufacturer and supplier of fine diamond jewellery to leading retailers and wholesalers in the USA.

For Q1 FY26, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 33.6 crore, up from Rs 22 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged 39% YoY to Rs 235.7 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

