Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 60.01 croreNet profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 704.55% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 60.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales60.0154.90 9 OPM %10.022.57 -PBDT5.010.82 511 PBT4.730.59 702 NP3.540.44 705
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content