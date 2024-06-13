Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Good gains in Australian stocks

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
The Australian stock market ended sharply higher on Thursday as steady global cues boosted sentiments. Local economy related newsflow also helped. Markets recouped some of the hefty losses in the last two sessions amid mixed cues from US markets. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 saw good upmove with gains across most sectors. Good upside were seen in miners and technology stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.6% to close at 7,763 points. On economic front, Australia's unemployment rate slipped to 4 per cent in May, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics noting the labour market remains "relatively tight".
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon