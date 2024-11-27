Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 5.21% to 14.51.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,309, a premium of 34.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,274.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 80.40 points or 0.33% to 24,274.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.21% to 14.51.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Chinese Satellite launch

Autonomous space tech: China launches world's first self-driving satellite

Rishabh Pant

Here's why DC didn't retain Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2025 auction

real estate

Emami Realty to develop Rs 15,000 cr worth realty projects in 7 years

honda

Auto major Honda finally enters electric scooter market, banking on 'trust'

pocket fm

Pocket FM's revenue up 6x to Rs 1,052 crore in FY24, losses reduced

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon