Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 6.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Gopal Snacks standalone net profit rises 6.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 12.10% to Rs 398.86 crore

Net profit of Gopal Snacks rose 6.17% to Rs 28.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 398.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 355.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales398.86355.80 12 OPM %11.7312.80 -PBDT47.1344.81 5 PBT38.8336.23 7 NP28.8927.21 6

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

