BSE SME B R Goyal Infrastructure makes a decent debut

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of B R Goyal Infrastructure were trading at Rs 142 on the BSE, a premium of 5.19% compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at 135.75, at a premium of 0.56% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 4.60% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 142.50 and a low of Rs 135. About 21.63 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

B R Goyal Infrastructure's IPO was subscribed 109.91 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 January 2025, and it closed on 9 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 128 to Rs 135 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 45,26,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73% from 93.31% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditures, funding working capital requirements, funding expenditures for inorganic growth through acquisitions & other strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, B R Goyal Infrastructure on 6 January 2025, raised Rs 24.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.86 lakh shares at Rs 135 per share to 15 anchor investors.

B R Goyal Infrastructure is one of the leading companies specializing in the construction and development of infrastructure projects like roads, highways, bridges, and buildings. The company also helps to provide EPC services to third parties by offering them the construction of roads & highways, commercial complexes, industrial parks, housing projects, and HAM projects. The company is also engaged in wind power generation, manufacturing of ready-mix concrete (RMC), and toll collection contracts (TCC). As of 30 September 2024, the company had 402 permanent employees and 212 employees at TCCs.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 155.50 crore and net profit of Rs 1.94 crore for the period as on 31 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

