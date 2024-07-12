Business Standard
Government e Marketplace records sharp spurt in gross merchandise value

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Government e Marketplace (GeM) has clocked a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 1,24,761 Lakh crore at the end of first quarter (Q1), representing a quarter-on-quarter growth of 136% over last years GMV of Rs 52,670 Crore. Launched in 2016 with an ambitious goal of building a robust domestic e-procurement landscape, GeM has reformulated a previously fragmented system into a comprehensive one-stop-solution that is widely used by all government buyers and serviced by Pan India network of sellers & service providers. In Q1, FY 24-25 services segment has been the prime mover clocking a GMV of more than ₹80,500 crore representing a growth of 330% over corresponding period in FY 23-24.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

