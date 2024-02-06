Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BLS E-Services makes solid debut

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Shares of BLS E-Services were currently trading at Rs 328.70 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 143.48% as compared with the issue price of Rs 135.
The scrip was listed at Rs 309, exhibiting a premium of 128.89% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 347.90 and a low of 302.75. On the BSE, over 14 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The initial public offer (IPO) of BLS E-Services was subscribed 162.47 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 January 2024 and it closed on 1 February 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 129-135 per share.
The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 2,30,30,000 equity shares. From the fresh issue, the company had reserved 10% (23,03,000 equity shares) to BLS International Services shareholders.
BLS E-Services is a digital service provider. The Delhi-based company offers services such as business correspondence services to major banks, assisted e-services and e-governance services at grassroots levels. It also provides the delivery of essential public utility services, healthcare, financial, agricultural, educational, and banking services for governments in urban, semi-urban, rural and remote areas.
The company being a subsidiary of BLS International Services provides visa, passport, consular, and other citizen services to state and provincial governments across Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, North America, and the Middle East through its technology-enabled platform.
The firm reported a net profit of Rs 14.68 crore and sales of Rs 156.18 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, BLS E-Services to be watched

BLS E-Services IPO subscribed 162.40 times

BLS E-Services IPO ends with stellar subscription

Leadership Federation has announced Middle East Asia Leadership Awards 2024 in Dubai

Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter

HDFC Bank Group receives RBI nod for investment in 6 Indian Banks

Auto shares gain

Telecom stocks edge higher

Information Technology shares rise

Yes Bank vaults as HDFC Bank secures RBI approval to acquire up to 9.5% stake

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon