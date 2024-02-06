BLS E-Services makes solid debut

Shares of BLS E-Services were currently trading at Rs 328.70 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 143.48% as compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 347.90 and a low of 302.75. On the BSE, over 14 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of BLS E-Services was subscribed 162.47 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 January 2024 and it closed on 1 February 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 129-135 per share.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 2,30,30,000 equity shares. From the fresh issue, the company had reserved 10% (23,03,000 equity shares) to BLS International Services shareholders.

BLS E-Services is a digital service provider. The Delhi-based company offers services such as business correspondence services to major banks, assisted e-services and e-governance services at grassroots levels. It also provides the delivery of essential public utility services, healthcare, financial, agricultural, educational, and banking services for governments in urban, semi-urban, rural and remote areas.

The company being a subsidiary of BLS International Services provides visa, passport, consular, and other citizen services to state and provincial governments across Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, North America, and the Middle East through its technology-enabled platform.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 14.68 crore and sales of Rs 156.18 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2023.

The scrip was listed at Rs 309, exhibiting a premium of 128.89% to the issue price.