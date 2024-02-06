Sensex (    %)
                        
Infibeam Avenues partners with IDFC First Bank

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
To offer extensive credit card EMI solutions
Infibeam Avenues announced a strategic alliance between its flagship payment brand, CCAvenue, and IDFC First Bank. This collaboration aims to provide extensive credit card EMI solutions, further enhancing the payment experience for millions of Bank's customers nationwide. The partnership with IDFC First Bank marks a major development for CCAvenue, reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless and innovative payment solutions.
With this collaboration, CCAvenue will offer easy payment services, complementing the existing BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) facilities already offered to merchants. This move aligns with CCAvenue's vision to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving fintech landscape. The integration of CCAvenue's EMI solutions into IDFC First Bank's credit card systems will offer customers a convenient and flexible payment experience, setting a new standard in the industry.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

