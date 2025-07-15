Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹27,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹27,000 crore

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) New GS 2030 for a notified amount of ₹15,000 crore and (ii) 7.09% GS 2054 for a notified amount of ₹12,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction to be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on July 18, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

