Puravankara's subsidiary bags LoI for residential project in Bangalore worth Rs 311.18 crore
Puravankara said that its wholly owned subsidiary Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the construction of an East Bangalore-based proposed residential project "Sattva AANGANE".
The project has an approximate built-up area of 30,36,458 square feet and it has an approximate contract value of Rs 311.18 crore.
The project has to be executed within a period of 37 months.
The Puravankara Group is one of India's most trusted realty majors, headquartered in Bengaluru with a pan-India presence. Over the past five decades, the company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Puravankara, Provident Housing (PHL), and Purva Land - catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41.79 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 16.78 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 30% year on year to Rs 644.20 crore in Q2 FY26.
The scrip rose 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 232.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:50 PM IST