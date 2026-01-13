Puravankara's subsidiary bags LoI for residential project in Bangalore worth Rs 311.18 crore

Puravankara said that its wholly owned subsidiary Starworth Infrastructure & Construction (SICL) has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the construction of an East Bangalore-based proposed residential project "Sattva AANGANE".

The project has an approximate built-up area of 30,36,458 square feet and it has an approximate contract value of Rs 311.18 crore.

The project has to be executed within a period of 37 months.

The Puravankara Group is one of India's most trusted realty majors, headquartered in Bengaluru with a pan-India presence. Over the past five decades, the company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Puravankara, Provident Housing (PHL), and Purva Land - catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41.79 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 16.78 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 30% year on year to Rs 644.20 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.26% to currently trade at Rs 232.05 on the BSE.

