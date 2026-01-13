Indices trade lower; European mrkt advance

The key equity indices traded with sharp losses in afternoon trade, amid profit booking, foreign fund outflows and the expiry of F&O contracts on the NSE. Investors remained cautious as they tracked developments related to the IndiaUS trade deal, ongoing Q3 earnings announcements and geopolitical developments. The Nifty slipped below the 25,700 mark.

Consumer durables, realty and pharma shares declined while media, FMCG and PSU Bank shares advanced.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 419.07 points or 0.50% to 83,459.10. The Nifty 50 index fell 139.10 points or 0.54% to 25,651.15.

In the broader market. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.45% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,866 shares rose and 2,110 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (up 2.80%), Eternal (up 2%), ICICI Bank (up 1.68%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.24%) and Tech Mahindra (up 1.14%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Trent (down 4.04%), Larsen & Tourbo (L&T) (down 3.57%), Indigo (down 2.10%), Reliance Industries (down 1.96%) and Dr Reddy Laboratories (down 1.69%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 0.69%. The company reported an 11.74% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,657 crore, despite 1.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,087 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 13.92%, while revenue from operations increased 4.87% in Q3 FY26. The decline in profitability was impacted due to one-time exceptional charges including Rs 2,120 crore related to the statutory impact of new labour codes and it also made a provision towards a legal claim of of Rs 1,010 crore during the December quarter.

HCL Technologies fell 0.41%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.75% to Rs 4,076 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations increased 6.04% to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31,942 crore posted in Q2 FY26. For FY26, HCLTech expects revenue growth of 44.5% YoY in constant currency, services revenue growth of 4.755.25% YoY, and an EBIT margin of 1718%.

Kalpataru surged 4.12% after the companys collections jumped 17% to Rs 1,101 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 943 crore in Q3 FY25.

Maharashtra Scooters rallied 5.49% after the company reported a 24.84% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 4.12 crore on a 11.22% rise in total income to Rs 6.44 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Omaxe soared 16.19% after the company unveiled plans to invest Rs 500 crore in a new mixed-use development project, Omaxe Chowk, in Ludhiana.

Lotus Chocolate Company slumped 8.21% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 96.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 3.71 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 18.90% to Rs 133.63 crore in the third quarter of FY26 from Rs 146.69 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

GTPL Hathway shed 0.57% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 8.3% to Rs 11.01 crore on 5.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 932.62 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Global Markets:

European market advanced as investors keeping an eye on geopolitical developments and data.

Most Asian markets advanced on Tuesday as traders shrugged off geopolitical flashpoints in Iran and Venezuela, as well as a criminal investigation into U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 3.13% to lead gains in the region. Japans ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to dissolve the countrys Lower House later this month and opt for a snap election likely in February, according to media reports.

Traders will also be keeping a close eye on oil prices amid ongoing protests in Iran. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing options for intervention in Iran, according to multiple media reports.

Trump in a social media post on Monday stateside reportedly said any country doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on any and all business being done with the United States of America. That new tariff on imports from Irans trading partners is effective immediately.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rallied off their session lows, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting new all-time highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.16% to end at 6,977.27, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 86.13 points, or 0.17%, and settled at 49,590.20. Both indexes touched fresh all-time intraday highs and closed at records. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.26% and closed at 23,733.90.

