Govt bans two terror outfits for anti-India activities

Govt bans two terror outfits for anti-India activities

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
The Central Government has imposed a five-year ban on the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad Ul Muslimeen (JKIM) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The Ministry of Home Affairs declared them unlawful associations, citing their involvement in anti-India propaganda, support for terrorism, and attempts to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah stated "these organizations were found inciting people to cause law and order situations, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat. Anyone found involved in activities against the nation's peace, order, and sovereignty is bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi govt."

 

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

