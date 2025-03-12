Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Methenamine Hippurate Tablets

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Methenamine Hippurate Tablets

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Zydus Lifescienceshas received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Methenamine Hippurate Tablets USP, 1 gram (USRLD: Hiprex Tablets, 1 gram).

Methenamine Hippurate tablets are indicated for prophylactic or suppressive treatment of frequently recurring urinary tract infections when long-term therapy is considered necessary.

Methenamine Hippurate tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

Methenamine Hippurate tablets had annual sales of USD 32.6 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT January 2025).

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

