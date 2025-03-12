Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siyaram Recycling Industries bags Rs 5-cr purchase order

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Siyaram Recycling Industries announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 5.30 crore from AL Qaryan International DMCC, Dubai, UAE.

The order involves the supply of 100 tons of brass billets for export to China. The total project cost is approximately $606,000 (Rs 5.30 crore), and it is expected to be completed within 45 days.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 4.9% to Rs 7.52 crore on a 16.2% drop in net sales to Rs 412.99 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Shares of Siyaram Recycling Industries shed 0.11% to Rs 133.95 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

