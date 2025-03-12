Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption seen up 5.64% on year in 2025

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update for March that Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption is expected to witness a steady increase in coming years. It estimates Indias petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption at 5.49 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2024 and at 5.80 million barrels per day in 2025, up 5.64%. World petroleum and other liquid fuels consumption is seen at 104.13 mbpd in 2025, up 1.23%.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

