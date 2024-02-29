Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GSS Infotech Ltd, Primo Chemicals Ltd, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd and Juniper Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 February 2024.

GSS Infotech Ltd, Primo Chemicals Ltd, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd and Juniper Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 February 2024.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 217.95 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13625 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd soared 15.68% to Rs 167.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9030 shares in the past one month.

Primo Chemicals Ltd surged 10.74% to Rs 43. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 46.31. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13116 shares in the past one month.

Juniper Hotels Ltd jumped 9.99% to Rs 437. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News