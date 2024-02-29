Sensex (    %)
                        
Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 February 2024.
Paisalo Digital Ltd soared 10.93% to Rs 176.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
Allcargo Logistics Ltd spiked 7.44% to Rs 85.97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd surged 6.74% to Rs 56.87. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd jumped 6.06% to Rs 699.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77950 shares in the past one month.
Triveni Turbine Ltd gained 5.38% to Rs 490.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

