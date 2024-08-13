Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 4.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 19.22 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 4.62% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 19.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.2216.243.545.540.720.820.660.770.620.65