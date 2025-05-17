Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 145.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.03% to Rs 39.09 croreNet profit of Bemco Hydraulics rose 145.58% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 39.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.93% to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 100.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.0928.32 38 100.1284.50 18 OPM %20.3115.43 -20.2915.78 - PBDT7.434.27 74 19.0012.60 51 PBT7.044.02 75 17.5411.83 48 NP5.282.15 146 12.547.94 58
