Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 6.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 423.06 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 6.10% to Rs 120.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 423.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 387.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.70% to Rs 461.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 1669.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1514.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales423.06387.37 9 1669.681514.81 10 OPM %94.1292.91 -92.3990.59 - PBDT161.25144.24 12 612.34539.78 13 PBT154.12138.67 11 583.70521.56 12 NP120.65113.71 6 461.48413.15 12
