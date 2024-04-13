Granules India AP facility clears USFDA inspection

The inspection concluded in 'zero' 483 observations by the US drug regulator.

This audit was a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) audit for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations (FDs); oncology and non-oncology.

This facility manufactures APIs & formulations of oncology and non-oncology products.

Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and selling of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs).

The pharma company's consolidated net profit rose 1.06% to Rs 125.65 crore on 0.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,155.58 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 1.14% to settle at Rs 421.95 on the BSE.

Granules India informed that its unit V facility located at Anakapally, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India underwent a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection from 8 April 2024 to 12th April 2024.