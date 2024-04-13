Engineers India signs MoU with Detect Technologies

For real time artificial intelligence based monitoring of implementation of safe practices

Under the MoU, EIL and Detect Technologies will collaborate to provide Real Time Artificial Intelligence (AI) based monitoring for implementing safe practices and progress monitoring at construction sites for various projects being executed by EIL. This MoU will facilitate implementation, operation and maintenance of an AI based solution using cameras, drones, and cloud computing for maintaining safe work environment at site with an objective to avoid Loss Time Accidents/injuries, and monitoring of project progress.

Engineers India and Detect Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Real Time Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Monitoring for Implementing Safe Practices at Construction Sites and Progress Monitoring for the Clients in India and abroad.