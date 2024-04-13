Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 96 cr from NF Railway

Image

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
The civil construction company on Friday announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from North East Frontier Railway (Construction) for an EPC project worth Rs 95.95 crore.
The scope of the order includes engineering, procurement, construction of design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning of 25 kV, 50 Hz, single phase, AC, electrification OHE and TSS works of Araria - Thakurganj new line section in connection with new line project of Araria - Galgalia of N.F. Railway, including associated works and supply, erection, modification, testing and commissioning of Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) for the section, the company stated in the press release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The contract received from NFR-CONST HQ-Electrical is valued at Rs 95.95 crore and the order has to be executed within 240 days.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.
The company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam settled flat at Rs 260 on the BSE, on Friday, 12 April 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon