Granules India consolidated net profit declines 4.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 956.52 croreNet profit of Granules India declined 4.79% to Rs 97.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 956.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1188.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales956.521188.00 -19 OPM %21.2617.93 -PBDT180.91188.54 -4 PBT128.38136.02 -6 NP97.23102.12 -5
