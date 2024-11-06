Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 654.28 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 15.48% to Rs 117.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 654.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 617.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales654.28617.92 6 OPM %24.3922.91 -PBDT169.33146.58 16 PBT156.66136.70 15 NP117.52101.77 15
