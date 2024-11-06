Neuland Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 63.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 310.84 croreNet profit of Neuland Laboratories declined 63.20% to Rs 32.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 310.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 417.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales310.84417.75 -26 OPM %20.0232.91 -PBDT65.50136.10 -52 PBT49.42121.59 -59 NP32.8489.25 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content