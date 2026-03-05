Granules India's packaging facility in Virginia receives EIR with NAI status
Granules India announced that its US step-down subsidiary, Granules Consumer Health, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a No Action Indicated (NAI) Status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The FDA inspection was conducted at the company's packaging facility in Manassas, Virginia, from December 1 to 3, 2025. This marks the facility's second FDA inspection, following the March 2023 audit, which also concluded with zero observations.
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 12:16 PM IST