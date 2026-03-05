Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transrail Lighting receives ratings action from CRISIL

Transrail Lighting receives ratings action from CRISIL

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Transrail Lighting has received ratings action from CRISIL Ratings as under:

Total bank facilities rated - Rs 7,070 crore

Long term rating - CRISIL AA-; Stable (reaffirmed)

Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)

Rs 100 crore non convertible debentures - CRISIL AA-; Stable (assigned)

Rs 100 crore commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (assigned)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

