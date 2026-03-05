Transrail Lighting receives ratings action from CRISIL
Transrail Lighting has received ratings action from CRISIL Ratings as under:
Total bank facilities rated - Rs 7,070 crore
Long term rating - CRISIL AA-; Stable (reaffirmed)
Short term rating - CRISIL A1+ (reaffirmed)
Rs 100 crore non convertible debentures - CRISIL AA-; Stable (assigned)
Rs 100 crore commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (assigned)
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST