L T Foods Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2026.

L T Foods Ltd spiked 9.89% to Rs 404.45 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64051 shares in the past one month.

 

Sterlite Technologies Ltd surged 6.41% to Rs 177.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd soared 5.67% to Rs 3300. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68942 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd gained 5.48% to Rs 2285. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63926 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd advanced 5.41% to Rs 393.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

