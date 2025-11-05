Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.59% to Rs 39899.58 croreNet profit of Grasim Industries rose 75.91% to Rs 553.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 314.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 39899.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34222.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39899.5834222.54 17 OPM %19.2317.61 -PBDT4408.883485.42 26 PBT2510.061913.80 31 NP553.48314.63 76
