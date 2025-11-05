Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 16.59% to Rs 39899.58 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 75.91% to Rs 553.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 314.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.59% to Rs 39899.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34222.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39899.5834222.54 17 OPM %19.2317.61 -PBDT4408.883485.42 26 PBT2510.061913.80 31 NP553.48314.63 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Raymed Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Raymed Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

RMC Switchgears Q2 PAT rises 88% YoY to Rs 19 cr; revenue more than doubles on robust execution

RMC Switchgears Q2 PAT rises 88% YoY to Rs 19 cr; revenue more than doubles on robust execution

Kaynes Tech's PAT more than doubles to Rs 121 crore; order book rises to Rs 8,099 crore

Kaynes Tech's PAT more than doubles to Rs 121 crore; order book rises to Rs 8,099 crore

MIC Electronics approves fund raising via QIP and FCCBs

MIC Electronics approves fund raising via QIP and FCCBs

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 3.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 3.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon