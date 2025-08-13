Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 4.10% to Rs 253.26 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) declined 14.00% to Rs 43.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 253.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales253.26264.09 -4 OPM %20.7624.18 -PBDT64.4872.03 -10 PBT58.4066.68 -12 NP43.6150.71 -14

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

