Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 88.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 88.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Molind Engineering rose 88.57% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.230 0 OPM %265.220 -PBDT0.680.35 94 PBT0.660.35 89 NP0.660.35 89

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

