Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 33.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 1035.50 croreNet profit of Gravita India rose 33.32% to Rs 95.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 1035.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 927.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1035.50927.42 12 OPM %9.856.85 -PBDT120.5191.90 31 PBT111.2884.72 31 NP95.9972.00 33
