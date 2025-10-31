Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Caratlane Trading Pvt consolidated net profit rises 151.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Caratlane Trading Pvt consolidated net profit rises 151.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 41.26% to Rs 1307.62 crore

Net profit of Caratlane Trading Pvt rose 151.05% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.26% to Rs 1307.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 925.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1307.62925.70 41 OPM %8.747.99 -PBDT104.8756.88 84 PBT83.4234.37 143 NP62.3624.84 151

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

