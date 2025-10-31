Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 78.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 78.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 62.38% to Rs 92.25 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 78.81% to Rs 14.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.38% to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales92.2556.81 62 OPM %19.8516.09 -PBDT21.2110.40 104 PBT20.099.35 115 NP14.187.93 79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

