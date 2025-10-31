Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 21.52% to Rs 781.09 crore

Net profit of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 59.93% to Rs 180.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 113.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.52% to Rs 781.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 642.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales781.09642.78 22 OPM %34.6129.42 -PBDT257.85172.03 50 PBT227.71143.70 58 NP180.72113.00 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

