SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 73.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 43.17 croreNet profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 73.60% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 43.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.1735.00 23 OPM %-0.538.14 -PBDT0.743.17 -77 PBT-0.052.58 PL NP0.521.97 -74
