SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2025 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 440.27 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 54.39% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 440.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 450.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales440.27450.83 -2 OPM %19.1726.38 -PBDT34.9067.91 -49 PBT27.8360.98 -54 NP20.6645.30 -54

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

