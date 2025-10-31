SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 54.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 440.27 croreNet profit of SMC Global Securities declined 54.39% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 440.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 450.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales440.27450.83 -2 OPM %19.1726.38 -PBDT34.9067.91 -49 PBT27.8360.98 -54 NP20.6645.30 -54
