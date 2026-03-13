Greaves Cotton board approves change in CFO
At meeting held on 13 March 2026The board of Greaves Cotton at its meeting held on 13 March 2026 has accepted the resignation of Akhila Balachandar from the position of chief financial officer with effect from 19 March 2026. The board also approved the appointment of Manish Poddar as the group chief financial officer of the company with effect from 19 March 2026.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST