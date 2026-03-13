Friday, March 13, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Greaves Cotton board approves change in CFO

Greaves Cotton board approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

At meeting held on 13 March 2026

The board of Greaves Cotton at its meeting held on 13 March 2026 has accepted the resignation of Akhila Balachandar from the position of chief financial officer with effect from 19 March 2026. The board also approved the appointment of Manish Poddar as the group chief financial officer of the company with effect from 19 March 2026.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

